ESAB Fast-Tracks Welding Efficiency, Effectiveness

As the shipyards struggle to effectively recruit and retain new welders to replace the aging workforce, attention increasingly turns to key system suppliers like ESAB, a global welding and cutting equipment. A host of continuous improvement across its welding portfolio – from its Warrior Edge to WeldCloud connectivity, RobustFeed wire feed and ECHO communications – all roads lead to improved efficiency and performance, with ease of training and use for the welder. Jeff Chittim, North America Senior Product Manager, ESAB, discusses latest updates with Maritime Reporter TV.

