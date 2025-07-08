Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Hanwha Ocean Floating Turbine Receives ABS Approval

© ABS
© ABS

ABS issued approval in principle (AIP) to Hanwha Ocean for its new design of a semisubmersible-type floating offshore wind turbine.

The design, named WindHive 15-H3, supports 15-megawatt (MW) turbines on three hexagonal columns. ABS completed design reviews based on class and industry requirements.

“Floating offshore wind power is set to play a critical role in the world’s future energy landscape, and we are proud to collaborate with industry leaders like Hanwha Ocean on innovative solutions that are focused on advancing safety at sea,” said Rob Langford, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore Renewables.

Activity AIP Wind Turbines Technology Offshore Offshore Energy Industry News

Related Offshore News

Island Wellsaver (Credit: Island Offshore)

Island Offshore Takes Delivery of Revamped Well...
(Credit: JDR)

JDR to Test Cables on Middle Eastern Offshore Platforms...
© Danos Operations Services

Danos Nets Production Services Contract for Beacon...
(Credit: Oceans of Energy)

Offshore Solar Farm Set for Integration with Dutch...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Hanwha Ocean Floating Turbine Receives ABS Approval

Hanwha Ocean Floating Turbine

Vår Energi, TechnipFMC to Fast-Track Development of North Sea O&G Fields

Vår Energi, TechnipFMC to Fast

First Steel Cut for Rem Offshore’s Third Vard-Built CSOV

First Steel Cut for Rem Offsho

Rem Offshore's Zero-Emission Subsea Construction Vessel Hits Water (Video)

Rem Offshore's Zero-Emission S

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine