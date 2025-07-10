Ventyr Enlists DNV to Certify Norway’s First Offshore Wind Farm

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has been awarded a contract by offshore wind developer Ventyr for the Design Certification of the Sørlige Nordsjø II wind turbines and offshore substation, Norway’s first bottom-fixed offshore wind farm.

Located in the southern North Sea, near the maritime border with Denmark, Sørlige Nordsjø II is one of Norway’s flagship offshore wind areas. The development area spans approximately 520 square kilometers and is located 200 km from the from the Norwegian south-west coast.

“Sørlige Nordsjø II marks a historic step forward for Norway’s offshore wind ambitions, and we are proud to partner with DNV to ensure the project meets the highest standards from the outset.

“Robust certification is essential to delivering safe and sustainable offshore wind infrastructure, and DNV’s experience and technical rigor make them a natural partner for this landmark development,” said Wim Verrept, Project Director at Ventyr.

“Certification plays a vital role in ensuring the safety, quality, and reliability of offshore wind infrastructure. Our certification helps confirm that critical components, such as turbine foundations and substations, are designed to withstand the challenging conditions of the North Sea while meeting Norwegian regulatory requirements and international best practices,” added Anne Lene Haukanes Hopstad, Principal Engineer and Project Manager for the Sørlige Nordsjø II certification scope.