Seatrium Engages Axess Group to Clear FPSOs for Brazil Deployment

Norway-based Axess Group has secured contracts with Seatrium to deliver Brazilian Regulatory Compliance (BRC) services for six floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units set for deployment off Brazil.

Axess Group has been tasked to deliver BRC services for P-78, P-80, P-82, P-83, P-84, and P-85 FPSOs which will be put to work for Brazil’s state-owned oil and gas firm Petrobras.

The contracts are managed by Axess’ team in Singapore, which includes several certified Brazilian engineers based locally to support the Asian market. The scope of work entails ensuring compliance with key Brazilian regulations that impact the construction of FPSOs, namely NRs, NORMAMs, ANVISA, ANP, ANATEL, CONAMA, and IBAMA requirements.

Furthermore, Axess coordinated a visit by the Brazilian authorities, DAerM (Diretoria de Aeronáutica da Marinha) and DPC (Diretoria de Portos e Costas), to the P-78 at a shipyard in Singapore, obtaining the necessary approvals ahead of the vessel’s sailaway to Brazil.

This ensured the FPSO’s operational readiness upon arrival. These successful audits marked an important milestone for Seatrium, as it was the first time such approvals were issued prior to its FPSO’s arrival in Brazilian waters.

To date, Axess has supported 120 offshore installations, with certified Brazilian engineers based in Brazil, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

“We are proud to be selected by Seatrium for these projects, solidifying our position as a market leader in BRC services. As a one-stop shop for technical support and logistics, Axess’ presence in Asia enables seamless support throughout the construction phase of newbuilds until their arrival in Brazil,” said Ricardo Freire, VP – APME at Axess Group.