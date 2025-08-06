Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Yinson Production Completes Buy-Out of FPSO Atlanta Project Loan

FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Brava Energia)
FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Brava Energia)

Yinson Production has agreed to and completed the buy-out of the project loan related to FPSO Atlanta from Brava Energia.

At the time of the completion of the transaction, the principal amount outstanding under the project loan was approximately $408.8 million for which the company paid a total cash consideration of approximately $255.5 million plus approximately $1.9 million in accrued interest.

The transaction was funded with cash on hand and Yinson Production expects to raise new debt financing for the FPSO in the future.

Yinson Production acquired FPSO Atlanta from Brava through the exercise of a purchase option in 2023, partly funded by the project loan provided by Brava.

FPSO Atlanta is employed under a 15-year firm contract, with five-year extension option, with Brava and achieved first oil on December 31, 2024.

The remaining total contract value is approximately $2 billion.

The FPSO has the capacity to produce up to 50 thousand barrels of oil per day, treat 140 thousand barrels of water per day and store up to 1.6 million barrels of oil.

Industry News Activity South America Asia Oil and Gas FPSOs

Related Offshore News

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

Inpex Picks FEED Contractors for Abadi LNG Onshore Plant
© Kim / Adobe Stock

BP's Major Brazil Oil and Gas Find Boosts Equinor’s...
(Credit: ExxonMobil)

Trinidad, ExxonMobil Strike Deal for Seven Deepwater...
(Credit: Inpex)

Inpex Kicks Off FEED Work for Abadi LNG Scheme Offshore...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

German Economic Minister Warns of Risks to Tenders as Recent Offshore Auctions Draw No Bids

German Economic Minister Warns

Yinson Production Completes Buy-Out of FPSO Atlanta Project Loan

Yinson Production Completes Bu

Tullow Oil’s New Well off Ghana Delivers ‘Better Than Expected’ Net Pay

Tullow Oil’s New Well off Ghan

Seatrium Engages Axess Group to Clear FPSOs for Brazil Deployment

Seatrium Engages Axess Group t

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine