Brava Energia Brings FPSO Atlanta Up to Speed with Six Connected Wells

Brazilian oil and gas company Brava Energia has connected two more wells at Atlanta field to the floating, production storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit, operating off Brazil, with the peak production expected to be reached in the coming months.

The wells 2H and 3H have been connected to the Atlanta FPSO during the second week of July 2025, Brava Energia informed, following the connection and start of production from four wells - 4H, 5H, 6H and 7H - completed earlier in 2025.

The wells 2H and 3 H have previously produced through the provisory production system at the FPSO Petrojarl I that was operating at the field, before being replaced with Atlanta FPSO, and are currently undergoing testing and stabilization process.

“It is worth noting that the Atlanta project is still in a testing phase of production and automation systems, and fluctuations in daily production figures are expected during this period. The company expects to reach production and operational efficiency peak for the asset during the coming months,” Brava Energia said.

Brava Energia started production with the FPSO Atlanta in early 2025.

The FPSO has the capacity to produce up to 50 thousand barrels of oil per day, treat 140 thousand barrels of water per day and store up to 1.6 million barrels of oil.