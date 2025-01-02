First Oil Starts Flowing from FPSO Atlanta Off Brazil

Brazilian oil and gas company Brava Energia has started production from the Atlanta floating, production storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit offshore Brazil.

The achievement makes Brava Energia the first independent oil and gas company in the country to develop a deepwater production system from its initial phase, within the expected budget and the deadlines established for drilling the wells, installing the initial equipment and construction of the FPSO.

In late December 2024, the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) in Brazil granted Brava Energia the final permit required for the start of production from the unit.

Production at FPSO Atlanta began through wells 6H and 7H, which are currently stabilizing, while the company continues with the connection campaign for the four remaining wells (2H, 3H, 4H and 5H), expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2025.

The FPSO has the capacity to produce up to 50 thousand barrels of oil per day, treat 140 thousand barrels of water per day and store up to 1.6 million barrels of oil.

The FPSO Atlanta replaced the Petrojal I FPSO unit at Alanta field, which had a lower production and storage capacity, which is now undergoing decommissioning operation.