New $1.2B Subsea Cables Factory Plan Set to Transform Port of Tyne

LS Eco Advanced Cables (LSEAC) has launched a five-week public consultation on its proposals to develop a high voltage cable production facility at the Port of Tyne for subsea electricity transmission, designed to transport clean energy generated by offshore wind onto UK shores.

While plans are at an early stage and still being finalized, total investment is expected to be approximately $1.2 billion (£923 million), which would put the North East at the heart of the UK’s clean energy transition.

This proposal would see a state-of-the-art facility to manufacture deep sea cables built on land within the Port of Tyne (South side, Tyne Dock). The industrial complex would include a series of buildings - including a manufacturing space, testing facilities and offices - situated around a 202-meter-tall tower where the cables would be stretched and sheathed before use.

The facility would lead to 500 direct jobs and a thousand more across the wider supply chain, including in high-skilled roles in engineering, the developer said.

The consultation runs from May 14 to June 18, and provides an opportunity for local communities, businesses and organizations to give their feedback on the proposed development before the final planning application is made to South Tyneside Council later this year.

Along with the North East Combined Authority and the Port of Tyne, LSEAC will work with the region’s schools, colleges and universities to provide training and re-training in the skills needed at the facility, ensuring generations of North East people benefit from the huge employment opportunities.

“At a time when the UK is moving ever-more-quickly to decarbonising its energy supply, now more than ever there is a huge need for the infrastructure underpinning that transition.

“We’re delighted as a joint venture to be proposing this facility for a sub-sea cable development – but we must make it sure it works for the local community. That’s why we deeply value the input of everyone in the area to this consultation and encourage people to share their views and shape the future of this project,” said Sangdon Lee, Director at LSEAC.

“The proposed cable manufacturing facility is a huge generational employment opportunity for people in the North East and complements the region’s already impressive advanced manufacturing sector. It demonstrates the ability of the region to attract significant international investors to support the clean energy transition, with the Port of Tyne at its heart,” added Matt Beeton, CEO of the Port of Tyne.