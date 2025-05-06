Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
ONGC Buys Viridien’s Sercel Offshore Logistics Solution

(Credit: Viridien)
(Credit: Viridien)

French seismic company Viridien has sold its Sercel Marlin Offshore Logistics management solution to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to enhance operational efficiency and safety across its Western offshore exploration and production (E&P) operations in India.

The sale includes a five-year contract to provide ONGC with dedicated on-premises Sercel software and support services.

The Sercel Marlin Offshore Logistics solution will digitize and streamline ONGC’s complex offshore E&P logistics, increasing situational awareness through real-time vessel tracking and boosting efficiency in operational planning while also managing helicopter transit.

Seamless integration with ONGC’s ERP systems will also ensure efficient data exchange and decision-making.

Additionally, Marlin’s advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms will future-proof ONGC’s operations by further enhancing operational efficiency and planning.

All of this will support ONGC’s vision to deliver business excellence and achieve their carbon neutrality objectives.

“We are proud to support ONGC’s digitalization strategy with our Sercel Marlin Offshore Logistics solution. Tailored for both cloud-based and on-premises deployment, it offers unparalleled flexibility to accommodate a client’s diverse infrastructure needs.

“This award widens our footprint in India’s offshore energy sector and opens up future growth opportunities for our Sercel software solutions in the region,” said Jérôme Denigot, EVP, Sensing & Monitoring, Viridien.

