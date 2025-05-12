Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Prosafe Takes $204M Petrobras Tender Win

Safe Notos semi-sub accomodation rig (Credit: Prosafe)
Safe Notos semi-sub accomodation rig (Credit: Prosafe)

Offshore accommodation firm Prosafe has been declared the winner of a bidding process for a four-year contract by Petrobras, for the provision of the Safe Notos semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil.

Contract award and timing are subject to a formal process during which Petrobras is under no formal obligation to conclude a contract and other bidders may appeal.

Total value of the contract is approximately $204 million.

A contract, if awarded, has a firm period commitment of four years with the operational commencement in September 2026 closely following on from the expiry of the current Safe Notos contract that commenced in the third quarter of 2022.

The Safe Notos is a Dynamically Positioned (DP3) semi-submersible safety and maintenance support (UMS) vessel, capable of operating in harsh environments.

The offshore accommodation rig can welcome up to 500 persons, has extensive recreation facilities, a large crane capacity, large open deck area and a telescopic gangway.

"The tender process with Petrobras resulted in the Safe Notos being best placed, and after a qualification and negotiation phase we are very pleased to be declared the winner. The Safe Notos is one of the best performing UMS vessels for Petrobras, consistently delivering safe and reliable operations.

“The contract, if awarded, demonstrates that the market is strong in Brazil, with charter rates significantly increasing from those in the recent past. Prosafe will continue to be the leading provider of UMS vessels in Brazil and is well positioned to increase its market share through continued best-in-market delivery, close and valued partnership with Petrobras, and having units capable of meeting all the requirements set out by both Petrobras and regulators,” said Terje Askvig, CEO of Prosafe.

Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

© currahee_shutter / Adobe Stock

Harbour Energy Plans 25% Workforce Cut in UK
(Credit: Subsea7)

Petrobras Hires Subsea7 for Buzios Field Offshore Work in...
Valaris DS-9 drillship (Credit: ExxonMobil Egypt)

Valaris Lifts Contract Backlog for its Drilling Rigs to...
(Credit: CRP Subsea)

CRP Subsea to Supply Well Equipment for Shell’s Whale...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

U.S. Offshore Wind: Alive, Dying or Dead?

U.S. Offshore Wind: Alive, Dyi

Current News

Erik-Jan Bijvank to Step Down as Fugro’s Group Director Europe and Africa

Erik-Jan Bijvank to Step Down

Bardex Technical Sales Engineer Selected for 2025 OTC Class of Emerging Leaders

Bardex Technical Sales Enginee

US Firm Debuts 20K Intervention Solution at Gulf of America Deepwater Field

US Firm Debuts 20K Interventio

Brava Cancels Sale of Shallow Water Assets in Brazilian State

Brava Cancels Sale of Shallow

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine