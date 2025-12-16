Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petrobras Keeps Oil Output Steady Amid Strikes on Platforms and Refineries

Published

(Credit: Petrobras)
(Credit: Petrobras)

A strike at Brazil's Petrobras has reached workers in refineries and offshore oil platforms, according to local union FUP, as the state-run oil firm said the mobilization has had no impact on output so far.

The firm said on Monday that it has adopted contingency measures to ensure operational continuity, adding that market supply is "guaranteed". Labor talks are ongoing, Petrobras said.

Petrobras and its workers have been in an ongoing dispute over a deficit in the retirement fund and a push for changes to the employee compensation structure, among other issues.

FUP said in a statement that the strike has started with strong support from Petrobras' employees, with the oil firm having to adopt contingency measures in six refineries. Workers in 14 offshore oil platforms in Brazil's Campos basin, and two in Espirito Santo state have joined the strike, said the union.


(Reuters - Reporting by Fabio Teixeira and Marta Nogueira, Editing by Franklin Paul)

People Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas Strikes

