SBM Offshore Gets ABS Approval for NearZero FPSO Design

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued an approval in principle to SBM Offshore for its concept of a near zero floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit.

The NearZero FPSO design incorporates low carbon technologies that collectively create a ‘near zero’ Scope 3 carbon emissions profile, achieving up to 80% reduction in GHG emissions.

The introduction of the NearZero FPSO is an important step in SBM’s strategic path to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

Low carbon technologies featured in the FPSO concept at a systems level include all electric topsides, closed flare, carbon capture and seawater intake riser/deep intake sea hose – technologies that SBM says not only reduce carbon emissions but also power demands.

“We are proud to continue to support SBM Offshore and their comprehensive strategy to address carbon emissions. The NearZero FPSO concept integrates low carbon technologies with a high degree of technical readiness and can be implemented on FPSO projects today,” said Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

“The introduction of SBM Offshore’s NearZero FPSO design marks an important milestone in our decarbonization strategy. The NearZero FPSO design is fully integrated with our proven Fast4Ward design and standardized delivery model.

“As such, we are ready to offer this to the market in close collaboration with our technology partners. This approval by ABS is evidencing SBM Offshore’s pioneering development efforts in this field over the last years. We are proud to collaborate with our partners and to make a significant contribution to low carbon offshore energy production,” added Jaap-Harm Westhuis, SBM Offshore Technology and Product Development Director.