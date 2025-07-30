Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

NEO Energy and Repsol Wrap Up Merger of UK Oil and Gas Assets

(Credit: Repsol Resources UK)
(Credit: Repsol Resources UK)

The merger between Repsol Resources UK and NEO Energy has been completed, creating NEO NEXT Energy as one of the largest producers on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

The joint venture is owned by Repsol E&P Group (45%) and NEO UK (55%), with a projected 2025 production of approximately 130,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

This equity split reflects the contributions and strategic alignment of both parties in the creation of the new entity in the UKCS.

NEO NEXT will operate a highly diversified portfolio, including 11 production hubs and substantial undeveloped reserves.

“This combination creates a jointly governed business which will call upon the key strengths of both shareholders. Repsol contributes operational capabilities on production, development, and decommissioning activities which will be combined with NEO Energy expertise on financial and commercial matters.

“We believe this combined business has many more opportunities for profitable growth in the basin and beyond,” said Francisco Gea, Executive Managing Director of Exploration and Production at Repsol.

“The benefits of synergies from consolidation will create much stronger value creation, profit and cash flow yield for shareholders and more options for capital allocation decisions well into the next decade.

“But this company will also be very well positioned to choose both organic and inorganic growth. We will certainly look to be making more value accretive acquisitions. We have known Repsol E&P for many years and have the highest regard for them as a capable and reliable partner,” added John Knight, Executive Chair of NEO NEXT.

Mergers & Acquisitions North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Harbour Energy)

NSTA Issues Fine for Armada Hub Vent Breaches in Central...
(Credit: Aker BP)

Aker BP Swaps North Sea Stakes with Japex
Saipem's Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem, Subsea7 Sign Merger Agreement to Form Energy...
(Credit: EnerMech)

EnerMech Bags Two-Year O&M Services Extension in North Sea

Sponsored

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally ROV

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Blue Water to Ensure Noble Developer’s Smooth Drilling Ops off Suriname

Blue Water to Ensure Noble Dev

NEO Energy and Repsol Wrap Up Merger of UK Oil and Gas Assets

NEO Energy and Repsol Wrap Up

Serica Energy Revises Production Outlook as Triton FPSO Ramp-Up Lags

Serica Energy Revises Producti

Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 Drilling Rig to Stay on Duty for Aker BP

Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 Drilling R

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine