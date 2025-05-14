Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
New Fortress Energy Charters FSRU for Dominican Republic LNG Terminal

Illustration (Credit: New Forthress Energy)
Illustration (Credit: New Forthress Energy)

U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy (NFE) has executed a three-year charter agreement for the Energos Freeze floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) with Energía 2000 in the Dominican Republic.

The 125,000 m3 Energos Freeze FSRU will be deployed to Energía 2000 S.A.’s LNG import terminal located at the port of Pepillo Salcedo (Manzanillo).

The FSRU is expected to start operations in September 2025. It will provide critical LNG regasification services to support power generation and industrial energy demand across the region.

“This charter agreement reflects our continued commitment to expanding energy access in the Caribbean through strategic partnerships and world-class LNG infrastructure,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of NFE.

