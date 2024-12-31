FPSO Atlanta to Start Production Off Brazil in Coming Days

Brazilian oil and gas company Brava Energia has received the authorization from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) to start production from Atlanta floating, production storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit offshore Brazil.

Brava Energia, created by the merger of 3R Petroleum and Enauta, has started mobilization to start production from the FPSO Atlanta in the coming days.

The FPSO Atlanta is replacing Petrojal I FPSO at Alanta field, which had a lower production and storage capacity.

As part of the production transfer to the FPSO Atlanta, Brava Energia disconnected fourth well early from the FPSO Petrojarl in October, resulting in average production reduction.

At the end of that month, production through the FPSO Petrojarl ceased and the fifth was closed, initiating the unit's decommissioning process.

Chartered by Malaysia’s Yinson Production, the FPSO Atlanta has the capacity to process 50,000 barrels of oil per day, 140,000 barrels of water per day, and store 1.6 million barrels of oil.

Brazilian authorities issued the operating license for the FPSO Atlanta in September 2024.