SLB, Shell: New Partnership to Expand Deployment of Subsurface Digital Technology

Global technology company SLB announced a partnership with Shell to deploy Petrel™ subsurface software across its assets worldwide. The adoption of Petrel software is designed to increase digital capabilities and drive operating cost efficiencies.

“With a common focus on joint innovation, including seismic interpretation for both traditional E&P and energy transition workflows, the partnership will support Shell’s digital transformation journey,” said Rakesh Jaggi, president, Digital & Integration, SLB.

Shell will use Petrel software powered by advanced AI to deliver seismic interpretation workflows. The deployment aims to standardize infrastructure and workflows and accelerate scalable digital solutions, helping to improve cost operating efficiencies. With a strong focus on partnering to innovate, this collaboration will use the deployment as the foundation for integrated geoscience workflows to further advance understanding of the subsurface across the asset lifecycle.

Petrel software is compliant with the OSDU® Technical Standard—a global data standard derived from industry-led initiatives to enable subsurface data for the digital age and further enhanced by SLB’s significant code donations to the open standard.