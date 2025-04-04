Eneos Scoops Jack-Up Drilling Contract Offshore Vietnam

Japan's Eneos Drilling, a subsidiary of Eneos Xplora, has entered into a drilling contract with Japan Vietnam Petroleum Company for the jack-up rig HAKURYU-14, for work offshore Vietnam.

The rig will be deployed Block 15-2, offshore Vung Tau, for two wells. The campaign will last for about 110 days.

The contract is set to begin between the end of May 2025 and middle of June 2025.

HAKURYU-14 is a 400 ft operating water depth self-elevating cantilever jack-up drilling rig, built by PPL Shipyard using the Baker Marine Design and was delivered in January 2018.

The rig is a high standard unit sized for large Variable Deck Load (VDL), useful deck space, 150 Person On Board (POB), full preload jacking capability, deep water drilling operation (400 ft water depth), deep drilling (35,000 ft drilling depth), High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) drilling and zero discharge operation.

The cantilever design allows the rotary table to be skidded out to a maximum of 70 ft from the transom and 15 ft from the center line.