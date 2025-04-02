BW Energy Gets Golfinho Production Extension Off Brazil Until 2042

Oil and gas company BW Energy has been granted extension to the Golfinho license production phase to 2042 by the Brazilian oil and gas regulator ANP.

The production phase under the Golfinho concession contract has been extended to 2042 from previously 2031, following ANP's approval of the company's field development plan in November 2024.

BW Energy is the operator with 100% working interest in the Golfinho licence following the August 2023 acquisition of the Golfinho and Camarupim Clusters.

It is located in the Espírito Santo Basin with water depths between 1,300 and 2,200 meters.

Hydrocarbons are produced to the FPSO Cidade de Vitória, which BW Energy acquired from Saipem in November 2023, and has operated the unit since.

The field has been producing since 2007.

"The extension supports our long-term plans for developing the Golfinho field, initially through improved operational performance of existing infrastructure and later targeting several proven low risk in-field development opportunities. We see a significant potential for long-term value creation at Golfinho," said Carl K. Arnet, the CEO of BW Energy.