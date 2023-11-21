Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BW Energy Finalizes Takeover of FPSO from Saipem

Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock
Credit: Ranimiro/AdobeStock

Oslo-listed oil and gas company BW Energy said Tuesday it had completed the acquisition of the FPSO Cidade de Vitoria from Saipem.

The FPSO is currently producing approximately 10,000 barrels per day of oil from the Golfinho field offshore Brazil.

BW Energy will pay Saipem a total of USD 73 million in fixed consideration for the FPSO, of which USD 38 million was paid in the third quarter of 2023. 

A further USD 35 million will be paid in 18 monthly installments following the takeover, with the first installment already paid.

The FPSO Cidade de Vitoria is a flexible unit with 1.6 million barrels of storage capacity. The unit, which recently underwent repairs and upgrades, can produce more than 100,000 barrels per day of oil and has additional capacity for gas production and compression, BW Energy said.

"It positions BW Energy to efficiently increase production from the Golfinho cluster with ample oil and gas handling capacity to accommodate the upside from planned future developments. The FPSO acquisition will enable BW Energy to reduce the whole field OPEX," BW Energy said.

Industry News Activity FPSO Production South America

Related Offshore News

Credit: Negro Elkha/AdobeStock

Venezuela Close to Approving Offshore Gas License with...
Image Credit: Petrobras (file image)

PRIO Concludes Sale of Interest in Manati Field Offshore...

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolut

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Wind Faces Mooring System Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Floating Wind Faces Mooring Sy

Current News

MODEC Teams Up with Terra Drone for FPSO Inspections

MODEC Teams Up with Terra Dron

Indonesia's Pertamina Estimates 2023 Oil and Gas Output at 1.043 mln BOEPD

Indonesia's Pertamina Estimate

Maersk and The Ocean Cleanup Forge Ahead in Plastic Capture

Maersk and The Ocean Cleanup F

McDermott Bags 'Sizable' Offshore Decommissioning Contract with Santos in Australia

McDermott Bags 'Sizable' Offsh

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine