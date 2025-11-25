Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Vår Energi Hires Well Expertise for Drilling and Subsurface Ops Support

(Credit: Vår Energi)
(Credit: Vår Energi)

Well Expertise Consultancy, a subsidiary of Well Expertise, has signed a frame agreement with Vår Energi for the provision of drilling and wells and subsurface specialists to support the operator’s onshore and offshore operations in Norway.

The contract was secured in collaboration with OREC, which will take the lead responsibility for delivering subsurface personnel.

The agreement is valid for five years, with three optional two-year extensions, ensuring a long-term collaboration focused on delivering safe, efficient, and innovative well and subsurface solutions.

Under this call-off contract, Well Expertise Consultancy will provide highly skilled specialists to strengthen Vår Energi’s drilling and subsurface activities across its extensive portfolio.

“We are very pleased to secure this contract – especially as a newcomer in this segment – and support the Operator in their operations in Norway. Vår Energi has a very exciting portfolio of activity going forward, and we look forward to contributing to their success,” said Tore Fahle, Manager Well Expertise Consultancy.

