ABS Grants AiP to Encomara for Squid System for Floating Offshore Wind Projects

ABS issued an approval in principle (AIP) to Encomara for its Squid system, an approach that adapts proven disconnectable mooring technology to support floating offshore wind developments.

The Squid system builds upon the established Disconnectable Turret Buoy (DTB) concept long used in floating production projects. By utilizing existing, well-understood offshore technology and installation methods, the system aims to enhance safety and reduce complexity during floating wind turbine installation and off-station operations.

“The potential efficiency gains, not to mention improvements in project scheduling for offshore turbine operators, could be game-changing," said Encomara Managing Director Ian Donald. "This is a prime example of drawing on decades of North Sea oil and gas engineering heritage and repurposing it to support energy transition through the faster roll-out of offshore wind turbines. Obtaining ABS AIPcertification confirms our design meets international offshore standards and is an important step forward in realizing the huge potential of SQUID.”