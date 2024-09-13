Brazil Authorities Issue Operating License for Atlanta FPSO

Brava Energia, a Brazilian oil and gas firm created by the merger of 3R Petroleum and Enauta, has secured operating license for a floating, production storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit Atlanta, ahead of production of first oil through the new platform from the Atlanta field offshore Brazil.

The license to Brava Energia has been issued Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA).

Now, Brava Energia is working to comply with regulatory requirements necessary for the pending authorization from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) for the first oil production through the new platform.

The company completed all subsea system and lines connections for the FPSO Atlanta in July, and the installation campaign of campaign of the second multiphase pumping module and the connection of the other four wells planned for the Phase I of the field development are ongoing and according to the schedule.

Atlanta’s Definitive System implementation remains in line with the investment plan sanctioned in February 2022, Brava Energia confirmed.

Chartered by Malaysia’s Yinson Production, the FPSO Atlanta has the capacity to process 50,000 barrels of oil per day, 140,000 barrels of water per day, and store 1.6 million barrels of oil.

It will replace Petrojarl I FPSO at Atlanta field, which has a production capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil per day and a storage capacity of 180,000.