FPSO Petrojarl Enters Decom Phase as FPSO Atlanta Readies to Take Over

FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Enauta/Brava Energia)
FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Enauta/Brava Energia)

Brava Energia, a Brazilian oil and gas firm created by the merger of 3R Petroleum and Enauta, has ceased production from Petrojarl floating, production storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit, as the new FPSO Atlanta gets ready to take over at a field offshore Brazil.

As part of the production transfer to the FPSO Atlanta, Brava Energia has disconnected fourth well early from the FPSO Petrojarl in October, resulting in average production reduction.

At the end of the month, production through the FPSO Petrojarl ceased and the fifth was closed, initiating the unit's decommissioning process.

Petrojarl I FPSO at Atlanta field, which has a production capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil per day and a storage capacity of 180,000, will be replaced by the larger FPSO unit named Atlanta.

Chartered by Malaysia’s Yinson Production, the FPSO Atlanta has the capacity to process 50,000 barrels of oil per day, 140,000 barrels of water per day, and store 1.6 million barrels of oil.

Brazilian authorities issued the operating license for the FPSO Atlanta in September 2024.

Brava Energia is working to comply with regulatory requirements necessary for the pending authorization from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) for the first oil production through the new platform.

ANP scheduled the measurement system inspection for the FPSO Atlanta in the last week of November 2024.

Brava Energy said it plans to complete the submission of other conditions required by ANP for the start of operations of the FPSO Atlanta by the end of November.

To remind, Brava Energia sold 20% interest in the BS-4 concession, which holds Atlanta and Oliva fields, to the affiliates of Westlawn Americas Offshore (WAO).

