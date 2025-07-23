TotalEnergies Starts Up Two Subsea Tie-Back Projects in Angola

TotalEnergies has started production from the BEGONIA and CLOV Phase 3 projects, adding a total of 60,000 barrels per day of production offshore Angola.

The start of production from the BEGONIA and CLOV Phase 3 offshore projects leverages ullage in the PAZFLOR and CLOV floating production, storage and offloading units (FPSO).

BEGONIA, the first development on Block 17/06, is operated by TotalEnergies, with 30% working interest.

A project has been made possible thanks to cooperation between the Angolan concession holder Agencia Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG), the partners of the block 17/06, Sonangol E&P (30%), SSI (27,5%), ETU Energias (7.5%), Falcon Oil (5%), and the partners of block 17 also operated by TotalEnergies.

Located 150 kilometers off the Angolan coast, BEGONIA is a 30,000 barrels per day project consisting of five wells subsea tied back to the PAZFLOR FPSO.

TotalEnergies has also announced the first oil from CLOV Phase 3 in Block 17, where the French company hold the operatorship stake of 38%, in agreement with ANPG and its partners Equinor (22,16%), ExxonMobil (19%), Azule Energy (15.84%) and Sonangol E&P (5%).

Located 140 kilometers from the Angolan coast, CLOV Phase 3 is a 30,000 barrels per day project consisting of four wells subsea tie-back to the CLOV FPSO.

“TotalEnergies, operator of Block 17 and 17/06, continues to actively deliver its low-cost and low-emissions developments to grow its upstream production by more than 3% in 2025.

“With BEGONIA and CLOV Phase 3, we are leveraging available production capacity in existing FPSOs of Block 17 (PAZFLOR and CLOV) while reducing costs and emissions,” stated Nicolas Terraz, President Exploration & Production at TotalEnergies. “

“Good news for the country, as those two First Oils will help Angola maintain its production levels above 1 million baril per day. BEGONIA is the first project between Blocks in Angola with a significant component of Local Content and CLOV 3 is a great achievement resulting from intense work between the concessionaire and the B17 contractor group, operated by TotalEnergies.

“Projects like these are extremely important as they prove the innovative spirit and dynamism of the oil sector in Angola,” added Paulino Jerónimo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels.