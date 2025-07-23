Dong Fang Offshore Orders Huisman Cable Lay System

Huisman has signed a contract with Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) for the delivery of a modular cable lay system, specifically designed for deployment across range of vessels.

Huisman’s 30mt cable lay system will be suitable for deployment for DFO’s newbuild Construction Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) and Offshore Construction Vessels, built by Vard.

This marks Huisman’s first cable lay system, built on the company’s extensive track record in the deepwater pipelay market.

The system can be configured to support both inter-array and export cable laying with DFO’s existing and newbuild vessels, enabling efficient utilization across DFO’s fleet.

A key innovation is Huisman’s smart quadrant handling system, which eliminates the need for a crane to overboard the quadrant. During repair campaigns, the quadrant system can also serve as a joint handling arm, reducing dependency on the vessel’s lifting equipment.

The system will be delivered as a single, integrated spread with quick connection interfaces, allowing for fast mobilization in various configurations tailored to vessel type and operational requirement.

In developing this solution, Huisman is collaborating closely with ESD, a specialist in cable lay operations.

“We are excited to place an order for a first-of-its-kind modular cable-lay spread for our growing fleet of vessels. The flexibility to be able to deploy integrated, fit-for-purpose spreads on both our CSOVs and Offshore Construction Vessels, in a short period of time we believe creates significant value for our customers and will ensure that there continues to be fit-for-purpose, best in class cable installations available to meet the challenging conditions of Taiwan and beyond,” said Polin Chen, CEO at Dong Fang Offshore said:

“We are proud to support our valued client Dong Fang Offshore with this next step in their offshore cable-lay ambitions. With this modular system, we are introducing a unique solution that offers both operational flexibility and efficiency, supporting DFO’s commitment to deliver reliable and cost-effective services to the offshore wind industry,” added Timon Ligterink, Commercial Director APAC at Huisman.