Expro Launches Advanced BRUTE Tool for Deepwater Wells

Texas-based oilfield services provider Expro has launched its most advanced BRUTE high-pressure, high tensile packer system, designed to help operators work more efficiently in the extreme conditions of deepwater wells.

Engineered for the highest differential pressures in the market, the new technology gives operators the flexibility to set higher in the wellbore, saving rig time, reducing operational risk, and simplifying regulatory compliance.

The introduction of the BRUTE Armor Packer marks a major milestone in the continued evolution of Expro’s BRUTE product line.

As a specialist in deepwater downhole solutions, Expro was commissioned by a super-major energy company for a high-spec 20k development in the Gulf of America. The inaugural use of the technology confirmed its pressure integrity and performance under extreme downhole conditions resulting in the release, and first successful deployment of the 12,850 psid-rated 12.25” BRUTE Armor Packer System in April 2025.

Building on the successful deployment of the 12.25” Packer System, Expro has also introduced a new 20”/22” Packer System addressing challenges of 20” and 22” retrievable mechanical packer systems, often constrained by internal diameter (ID) limitations, such as subsea high-pressure wellhead housings and supplemental casing adapters.

Featuring twice the element expansion capability of traditional mechanical packers, the new system delivers reliable performance for casing testing, suspension, and squeeze applications, all without compromising operational effectiveness.

The first deployment of the 20”/22” Packer System recently took place in June 2025, during a high-profile offshore campaign for a super-major operator in the Gulf of America.

The packer passed through restrictions in the high-pressure wellhead housing and supplemental casing adapter before being installed in a larger ID below both components. It achieved full element expansion and pressure integrity on the first attempt validating the tool’s enhanced expansion capability, enabling efficient casing isolation while reducing rig time and operational risk.

“This launch firmly establishes Expro’s BRUTE Packers as the industry benchmark for deepwater storm and test packers in terms of pressure and tensile strength. The modular toolset provides unparalleled flexibility, making it the most adaptable solution on the market and positions Expro as the partner of choice for next-generation 20k deepwater developments,” said Jeremy Angelle, Vice President of Well Construction.