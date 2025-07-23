Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Lamprell Picks Ventherm’s Robotic Solution for Offshore Wind Transition Pieces

(Credit: Lamprell)
(Credit: Lamprell)

Offshore construction firm Lamprell has awarded Ventherm a contract to deliver a fully automated robotic solution for the surface treatment of transition pieces used in offshore wind foundations.

This first-of-its-kind project introduces a fully automated system designed to handle complex geometries and meet demanding performance standards.

The solution features a blasting robot for surface preparation and a paint robot operating within a 140-metre-long booth, engineered specifically for transition pieces.

It also includes a turnkey paint equipment package for heavy-duty coating systems, along with automatic programming capabilities that enable the robots to adapt to varying specifications with minimal manual input.

By incorporating this advanced solution into its serial production line, Lamprell aims to enhance quality, improve productivity and reduce waste, delivering a more sustainable and efficient fabrication process.

The robotic system is scheduled to be fully operational by 2026 at Lamprell’s facility in Hamriyah in the United Arab Emirates.

“The integration of robotics into our production line marks a significant step forward in our drive for greater efficiency, quality, and sustainability. It reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and embracing smart technologies to better serve our clients and the energy industry at large.

“Ventherm has a strong track record and specialised expertise in robotic surface treatment, and we look forward to working alongside them as they execute this project,” said Sachith Jagannath, Lamprell Project Director – Renewables.

