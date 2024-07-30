All Subsea Systems for FPSO Atlanta Done with First Oil Expected in August

Oil and gas company Enauta has completed all subsea system and lines connections with the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) Atlanta, ahead of first oil production expected in August.

Ongoing activities currently include mandatory adaptations by regulatory agencies, final testing, and commissioning, which will conclude the operational activities scheduled to start production on the new platform, pending the issuance of environmental operating license and authorization from Brazil’s National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels (ANP).

The implementation of Atlanta’s definitive system has remained in line with established timeline when the project investment was sanctioned in February 2022.

In the coming weeks, the installation campaign for the second multiphase pumping module and the connection of additional wells will commence, which will enhance FPSO Atlanta's production as planned.

Chartered by Malaysia’s Yinson Production, the FPSO Atlanta has the capacity to process 50,000 barrels of oil per day, 140,000 barrels of water per day, and store 1.6 million barrels of oil.

It will replace Petrojarl I FPSO at Atlanta field, which has a production capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil per day and a storage capacity of 180,000.