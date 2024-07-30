Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

All Subsea Systems for FPSO Atlanta Done with First Oil Expected in August

FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Enauta)
FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Enauta)

Oil and gas company Enauta has completed all subsea system and lines connections with the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) Atlanta, ahead of first oil production expected in August.

Ongoing activities currently include mandatory adaptations by regulatory agencies, final testing, and commissioning, which will conclude the operational activities scheduled to start production on the new platform, pending the issuance of environmental operating license and authorization from Brazil’s National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels (ANP).

The implementation of Atlanta’s definitive system has remained in line with established timeline when the project investment was sanctioned in February 2022.

In the coming weeks, the installation campaign for the second multiphase pumping module and the connection of additional wells will commence, which will enhance FPSO Atlanta's production as planned.

Chartered by Malaysia’s Yinson Production, the FPSO Atlanta has the capacity to process 50,000 barrels of oil per day, 140,000 barrels of water per day, and store 1.6 million barrels of oil.

It will replace Petrojarl I FPSO at Atlanta field, which has a production capacity of 30,000 barrels of oil per day and a storage capacity of 180,000.

Subsea Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas FPSOs

Related Offshore News

(Credit: TechnipFMC)

Petrobras Places Flexible Pipe Order to TechnipFMC for...
(Credit: J+S Subsea)

J+S Subsea Delivers Control Systems for Canadian Oil and...

Insight

Preparing for Floating Wind – Leveraging the Oil & Gas Supply Chain

Preparing for Floating Wind –

Video

Balmoral Leverages O&G Expertise into New Energy Markets

Balmoral Leverages O&G Experti

Current News

Shelf Drilling Sells Baltic Jack-Up Rig

Shelf Drilling Sells Baltic Ja

Viaro Energy Acquires Shell and ExxonMobil’s UK Southern North Sea Assets

Viaro Energy Acquires Shell an

All Subsea Systems for FPSO Atlanta Done with First Oil Expected in August

All Subsea Systems for FPSO At

Ørsted, PGE Offer Look Into Future of Offshore Surveying

Ørsted, PGE Offer Look Into Fu

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine