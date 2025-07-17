SBM Offshore’s Jaguar FPSO Enters Drydock in Singapore (Video)

SBM Offshore’s Jaguar floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit, bound for deployment at ExxonMobil’s field off Guyana, has entered the drydock at Seatrium yard in Singapore.

The drydocking represents a major new forward in the delivery of the FPSO, designed to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day, with associated gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.

Seatrium’s scope of work includes the fabrication of several topsides modules, riser, mooring and umbilical structures, followed by the installation and integration of these structures and all topside modules for the FPSO Jaguar.

With topsides construction progressing on schedule, the next key milestones include the installation of the mooring structures and riser balcony, SBM Offshore said.





The FPSO Jaguar’s design is based on SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward program that incorporates the company’s 7th new build, multi-purpose floater hull combined with several standardized topsides modules.

Built for ExxonMobil Guyana, the FPSO Jaguar is part of the Whiptail development, the sixth project within the prolific Stabroek Block, located approximately 200 km offshore Guyana.

The unit will be spread moored in water depth of about 1,630 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

ExxonMobil Guyana, an affiliate of ExxonMobil Corporation, is the operator and holds a 45% interest in the Stabroek block, Hess Guyana Exploration has a 30% stake and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited holds the remaining 25%.