Seatrium Awarded Repeat FPSO Integration Contract from SBM Offshore

Seatrium has been awarded a contract by Single Buoy Moorings Inc, a SBM Offshore company, for the topsides fabrication and integration of an FPSO.

Seatrium’s scope of work includes the fabrication of several topsides modules, riser, mooring and umbilical structures, followed by the installation and integration of these structures and all topside modules for the FPSO Jaguar. The Group will also support SBM Offshore with pre-commissioning and commissioning work.

The FPSO Jaguar is designed to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and an associated gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day (mmscfd), water injection capacity of 300,000 barrels of water per day (bwpd), and a storage capacity of two million barrels of oil.

Work is expected to commence in the third quarter of this year; upon completion, the FPSO will be deployed to serve in the Whiptail Field, Offshore Stabroek Block, Guyana for ExxonMobil Guyana.

To date, Seatrium has been involved in delivering three FPSO projects, namely FPSO Liza Destiny, FPSO Liza Unity and FPSO Prosperity, as part of the series of FPSOs bound for the Stabroek block in offshore Guyana. Seatrium is also on track to deliver its fourth Guyanese FPSO project, ONE GUYANA FPSO to SBM. In recent years, Guyana has emerged as the world’s fastest-growing oil region since its first offshore discovery back in 2015.



