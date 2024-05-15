Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Seatrium Awarded Repeat FPSO Integration Contract from SBM Offshore

Image courtesy of SBM Offshore
Image courtesy of SBM Offshore

Seatrium has been awarded a contract by Single Buoy Moorings Inc, a SBM Offshore company, for the topsides fabrication and integration of an FPSO.

Seatrium’s scope of work includes the fabrication of several topsides modules, riser, mooring and umbilical structures, followed by the installation and integration of these structures and all topside modules for the FPSO Jaguar. The Group will also support SBM Offshore with pre-commissioning and commissioning work.

The FPSO Jaguar is designed to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and an associated gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day (mmscfd), water injection capacity of 300,000 barrels of water per day (bwpd), and a storage capacity of two million barrels of oil.

Work is expected to commence in the third quarter of this year; upon completion, the FPSO will be deployed to serve in the Whiptail Field, Offshore Stabroek Block, Guyana for ExxonMobil Guyana.

To date, Seatrium has been involved in delivering three FPSO projects, namely FPSO Liza Destiny, FPSO Liza Unity and FPSO Prosperity, as part of the series of FPSOs bound for the Stabroek block in offshore Guyana. Seatrium is also on track to deliver its fourth Guyanese FPSO project, ONE GUYANA FPSO to SBM. In recent years, Guyana has emerged as the world’s fastest-growing oil region since its first offshore discovery back in 2015.

FPSO Production

Related Offshore News

Coral Sul FLNG - Coral South field, offshore Mozambique. Image courtesy ENI

Into the Deep: Offshore Production Increasingly Finds...
The Liza Unity FPSO is operating for ExxonMobil’s Stabroek Block development offshore Guyana. (Photo: ABS)

Liza Unity is First FPSO to Earn ABS REMOTE-CON Notation

Insight

US Oil and Gas Production Rebounds

US Oil and Gas Production Rebo

Video

Regal Rexnord Ensures Smooth Power for Offshore Energy

Regal Rexnord Ensures Smooth P

Current News

Seatrium Awarded Repeat FPSO Integration Contract from SBM Offshore

Seatrium Awarded Repeat FPSO I

Consortium Wins Tender for France's First Floating Offshore Wind Farm

Consortium Wins Tender for Fra

ABS to Class Edison Chouest's Offshore Wind Feeder Fleet

ABS to Class Edison Chouest's

Pertamina and ExxonMobil Plan Appraisal Drilling in Carbon Capture Effort

Pertamina and ExxonMobil Plan

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine