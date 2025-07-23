Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Mellitah Oil and Gas, Hill International to Collaborate on Libya Gas Project

© Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian
© Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian

Mellitah Oil and Gas will work with U.S. construction consulting firm Hill International to manage a project which aims to boost Libya's gas output, the country's National Oil Company (NOC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

NOC said a cooperation agreement was signed during a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump's senior adviser for Africa, Massad Boulos, to Tripoli.

Launched by Mellitah Oil and Gas, a joint venture between NOC and Italy's Eni, "Structures A&E" is a strategic project that aims to increase local gas production and ensure exports to Europe, according to Eni.

It involves the development of two gas fields located offshore Libya. Combined gas production will start next year and eventually reach 750 million cubic feet per day.

Overall investment for the project is estimated to total $8 billion, Eni said earlier.

Boulos also met Libya's internationally-recognised Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

Dbeibah said his government was committed to building economic partnerships with Washington to open the way for U.S. companies to participate in development and investment projects in Libya.

Dbeibah's team delivered a presentation on Libya's strategic economic partnership projects, which are valued at approximately $70 billion and include investor-ready projects in the energy, minerals and electricity sectors among others.

(Reuters)

Industry News Activity Production Libya Offshore Oil & gas

Related Offshore News

© Trendsetter Engineering

Trendsetter Secures 15K Subsea Tree Contract
(Credit: Lamprell)

Lamprell Picks Ventherm’s Robotic Solution for Offshore...
© Ranimiro / Adobe Stock

Chevron Secures Future Production Prospects with Entry to...
P-78 courtesy of Seatrium

Seatrium Makes First Turnkey FPSO Delivery to Petrobras

Sponsored

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally ROV

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Trendsetter Secures 15K Subsea Tree Contract

Trendsetter Secures 15K Subsea

Mellitah Oil and Gas, Hill International to Collaborate on Libya Gas Project

Mellitah Oil and Gas, Hill Int

Saipem Shares Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Saipem Shares Financial Result

TotalEnergies Starts Up Two Subsea Tie-Back Projects in Angola

TotalEnergies Starts Up Two Su

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine