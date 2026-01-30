Equinor Extends Seadrill Drillship’s Stay off Brazil

Equinor has exercised a one-year priced option for Seadrill’s ultra-deepwater drillship West Saturn for operations offshore Brazil.

The exercised option adds $114 million to contract backlog and extends the original contract, which started in 2022, through October 2027.

West Saturn is a seventh-generation drill ship, adapted for water depths up to 3,600 meters.

It has Seadrill’s existing, bespoke, managed pressure drilling (MPD) system already installed and in conjunction with Equinor and partners, will receive further upgrades and enhancements in safety, efficiency, and environmental control.

“The continuation of the contract into a sixth consecutive year reinforces our long-term collaboration with Equinor in Brazil, where we have a shared commitment to delivering safe and reliable offshore operations in a strategically important basin,” said Simon Johnson, Seadrill’s President and Chief Executive Officer.