MODEC Partners with Eld Energy, Delta to Advance FPSO Decarbonization

MODEC has signed a statement of strategic intent with Eld Energy and Delta Electronics to collaborate on the development of a solid oxide fuel cell power generation system for offshore and maritime applications, including floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units.

The agreement, signed on January 29, 2026, sets out plans to develop a high-efficiency SOFC power generation system aimed at establishing a new global standard for offshore and maritime power solutions.

The collaboration begins with an initial purchase order for Delta’s solid oxide fuel cell stacks, marking the first milestone of the project.

Delta’s steel-supported SOFC stack design is intended to provide mechanical durability and reliability suitable for offshore deployment.

The initial order supports development of a 120-kilowatt SOFC module prototype for application on an FPSO. Onshore testing of the prototype module, including the integrated power electric system, is scheduled for 2027.

At the signing ceremony, representatives from each company outlined the objectives and expected impact of the collaboration.

“By advancing an innovative SOFC solution with Delta and Eld, we see a credible pathway to minimize GHG emissions and achieve two goals that often appear at odds: ensuring a stable supply of oil and gas indispensable to humanity while reducing environmental impact and contributing to planetary sustainability. This collaboration could be a true game changer, and I place great hope in it,” said Koichi Matsumiya, Chief Technical/Technology Officer of MODEC Group.

“Delta is dedicated to providing innovative, energy-efficient solutions. In recent years, we have actively invested in hydrogen energy development to empower industries in their transition toward a low-carbon future.

“This tripartite collaboration introduces a comprehensive hydrogen solution - from stacks and fuel cells to power management systems - onto FPSOs. By replacing conventional equipment with low-carbon alternatives, this project extends Delta’s hydrogen blueprint into offshore and maritime applications,” added Charles Tsai, General Manager of Delta's Hydrogen Energy Business Division.

“Eld Energy specializes in offshore and maritime energy solutions. This collaboration integrates Delta's Solid Oxide Stacks into our SOFC systems, offering superior efficiency and stability. This project validates SOFC mass production and feasibility, accelerating offshore and maritime decarbonization,” noted Hans Fredrik Lindøen-Kjellnes, Chief Executive Officer of Eld Energy.

MODEC said the collaboration supports its efforts to maintain a stable energy supply while reducing carbon dioxide emissions from FPSO operations in response to rising energy demand and sustainability requirements.