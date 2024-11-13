First Steel Cut for ExxonMobil’s Guyana Field-Bound FPSO Jaguar

SBM Offshore has held a steel strike ceremony for floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) Jaguar, marking a significant step forward in the development of ExxonMobil's Whiptail project, located in the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana.

The steel strike ceremony took place on November 12 at Guyana Shore Base Incorporated (GYSBI), kicking off the production of over 300 metric tons of fabricated fixtures for the FPSO Jaguar.

SBM Offshore is in charge of the construction of the FPSO. The company has also established partnership with three Guyanese fabrication companies, including Industrial Fabrications Incorporated (InFab), Guyana Oil and Gas Support Services Incorporated (GOGSSI), and Zeco Group of Services, to deliver the FPSO.

According to the agreement SBM Offshore signed with ExxonMobil, the ownership of the Jaguar FPSO will be transferred to ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) prior to the unit’s installation in Guyana, and SBM Offshore expects to operate the FPSO for 10 years under the operations and maintenance enabling deal signed in 2023.

The FPSO Jaguar’s design is based on SBM Offshore’s Fast4Ward program that incorporates the company’s 7th new build, multi-purpose floater hull combined with several standardized topsides modules.

The FPSO will be designed to produce 250,000 barrels of oil per day, will have associated gas treatment capacity of 540 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 300,000 barrels per day.

The unit will be spread moored in water depth of about 1,630 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil.

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC will supply subsea production systems for the Whiptail development, encompassing 48 subsea trees and associated tooling, as well as 12 manifolds and associated controls and tie-in equipment.

EMGL is the operator of the Starbroek block, which holds the Whiptail development, and has a 45% interest in block, along with partners Hess Guyana Exploration with 30% interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana with the remaining 25%.