Strohm Wraps Up Deepwater TCP Trials for Petrobras

Strohm, a thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) solutions specialist, has completed the first field trials with Petrobras for its TCP pipe design offshore Brazil, at water depths of approximately 1,500 meters.

The testing and engineering assessments, which were conducted in the Campos Basin in June, have demonstrated the pipe’s performance under real-world conditions as well as the ease of its installation, using the same standard flexible pipe installation vessels which are already part of Petrobras’ fleet, according to Strohm.

The trials were conducted in partnership with Petrobras, ensuring the product meets both industry standards and the unique conditions of the Brazilian market.

Strohm’s TCP was tested using the same methodologies and standards as conventional flexible pipes.

The pipe’s robustness and ease of installation have been assessed, including crushing and deep immersion performance (DIP) tests, as well as subsea first and second-end vertical connection tests.

As part of the process, the pipe was installed in a catenary configuration in which it was kept for 24 hours to assess its behavior under normal operational conditions.

The tested TCP is suitable for post-salt wells and the tests results provided valuable learnings that will support the qualification of TCPs for pre-salt applications as well. Since the technology is resistant to stress corrosion cracking caused by CO2 - one of the major challenges in the area, it shows strong potential as a definitive solution for the pre-salt cluster offshore Brazil

“This is the first offshore trial for Petrobras to include thermoplastic composite pipes, and it’s a testament to our companies’ longstanding relationship.

“The success of the field trial paves the way for wider adoption of our technology in the country, keeping us on track to fulfil our commitment to becoming the leading composite pipe supplier to Petrobras, as well as preparing for local production,” said Renato Bastos, VP Brazil at Strohm.