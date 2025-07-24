Subsea7 Secures ‘Substantial’ Offshore Installation Contract

Energy services firm Subsea7 has secured a substantial contract for offshore installation services, worth up to $300 million.

The project involves the engineering and offshore installation of flexible pipe, umbilicals, subsea equipment and a mooring system.

Project management and engineering activities will begin immediately at Subsea7's office in Texas, with offshore operations expected to start in 2027.

No additional details will be provided at this time, the company said.

Though not revealing the exact value of the contact, Subsea7 said it was substantial, which means its value is between $150 million and $300 million.