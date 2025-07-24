Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Subsea7 Secures ‘Substantial’ Offshore Installation Contract

(Credit: Subsea7)
(Credit: Subsea7)

Energy services firm Subsea7 has secured a substantial contract for offshore installation services, worth up to $300 million.

The project involves the engineering and offshore installation of flexible pipe, umbilicals, subsea equipment and a mooring system.

Project management and engineering activities will begin immediately at Subsea7's office in Texas, with offshore operations expected to start in 2027.

No additional details will be provided at this time, the company said.

Though not revealing the exact value of the contact, Subsea7 said it was substantial, which means its value is between $150 million and $300 million.

Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Bedout Mega Merge Area of Interest with the incorporated 3D seismic data sets (Credit: Carnarvon Energy)

Carnarvon Wraps Major Seismic Project off Australia Ahead...
(Credit: Einar Aslaksen / Equinor)

Declining Oil Prices Drive Down Equinor’s Quarterly Profit...
(Credit: SLB)

SLB Gets CCS Job in North Sea for BP, Equinor and...
(Credit: Subsea7)

Equinor Hires Subsea7 for Work Offshore Norway

Sponsored

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally ROV

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Chevron and ExxonMobil Portfolios Overlap Put Mega-Merger Back in Spotlight

Chevron and ExxonMobil Portfol

Carnarvon Wraps Major Seismic Project off Australia Ahead of 2026 Drilling Ops

Carnarvon Wraps Major Seismic

Subsea7 Secures ‘Substantial’ Offshore Installation Contract

Subsea7 Secures ‘Substantial’

Great Lakes Launches First US Subsea Rock Installation Vessel

Great Lakes Launches First US

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine