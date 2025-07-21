PRIO Moves Ahead with Wahoo Field Drilling Plan off Brazil

Brazilian oil and gas firm PRIO has secured a preliminary license from the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Natural Renewable Resources (Ibama) for the Wahoo field production development system and interconnection of the new wells to the Frade floating production, storage and (FPSO) unit.

With the Ibama license in place, PRIO said it will continue with the process of securing installation license, which is necessary to start the subsea construction and interconnection of the field to the FPSO Frade.

Earlier in 2025, PRIO unveiled plan to drill six wells at the Wahoo field, including four production wells and two injection wells using its Hunter Queen semi-submersible drilling rig.

The Wahoo field is the first fully developed field by PRIO. Production will be made possible by a subsea tieback of approximately 30 km in length, connecting Wahoo to the Frade FPSO vessel Frade, which has a processing capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

Acquired in March 2021, the field was declared commercially viable in December of the same year, after feasibility studies.