Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PRIO Moves Ahead with Wahoo Field Drilling Plan off Brazil

(Credit: PRIO)
(Credit: PRIO)

Brazilian oil and gas firm PRIO has secured a preliminary license from the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Natural Renewable Resources (Ibama) for the Wahoo field production development system and interconnection of the new wells to the Frade floating production, storage and (FPSO) unit.

With the Ibama license in place, PRIO said it will continue with the process of securing installation license, which is necessary to start the subsea construction and interconnection of the field to the FPSO Frade.

Earlier in 2025, PRIO unveiled plan to drill six wells at the Wahoo field, including four production wells and two injection wells using its Hunter Queen semi-submersible drilling rig.

The Wahoo field is the first fully developed field by PRIO. Production will be made possible by a subsea tieback of approximately 30 km in length, connecting Wahoo to the Frade FPSO vessel Frade, which has a processing capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

Acquired in March 2021, the field was declared commercially viable in December of the same year, after feasibility studies.

Drilling Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Brava Energia)

Brava Energia Brings FPSO Atlanta Up to Speed with Six...
Transocean Spitsbergen semi-submersible drlling rig (Credit: Transocean)

Transocean Scoops $199M in Second Quarter Drilling Rig...
Deepsea Bollsta rig (Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

OMV Drills Dry Well in Norwegian Sea
(Credit: Sintana Energy)

Partners Secure One-Year License Extension for Orange...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

Brava Energia Brings FPSO Atlanta Up to Speed with Six Connected Wells

Brava Energia Brings FPSO Atla

Construction Starts for World’s First Fully Electric CSOV

Construction Starts for World’

Hunting Lands $31M Subsea Equipment Order for Black Sea Field

Hunting Lands $31M Subsea Equi

MMA Offshore Officially Becomes Cyan Renewables

MMA Offshore Officially Become

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine