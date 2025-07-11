Perenco Brings Woodside’s Trinidad Oil and Gas Assets Into Its Fold

Perenco has completed the acquisition of the Greater Angostura producing oil and gas assets and associated production facilities from Woodside Energy in Trinidad and Tobago.

The finalization of the deal, combined with Perenco’s existing operation of the Teak, Samaan and Poui (TSP) and Cashima, Amherstia, Flamboyant and Immortelle (CAFI) fields, aligns Perenco as a major oil and gas producer in country.

From July 11, 2025, Perenco will complete the acquisition of two Woodside Energy entities, their working interest and operatorship of the 2(C) and 3(A) Production Sharing Contracts and its onshore terminal.

The Greater Angostura offshore fields, developed by seven fixed platforms and additional subsea facilities targeting the Angostura and Ruby oil and gas fields, produce today approximately 300 mmscfd, or 50,000 boepd, for the Trinidad and Tobago market, which is approximately 12% of the national gas production.

Following this acquisition Perenco’s operations in Trinidad and Tobago will have a gross gas production base of more than 500 mmscfd as well as a gross oil production of more than 10,000 bopd.

“This milestone will increase our gross production levels in excess of 100,000 boepd and allows us to further strengthen our partnership with the Government of Trinidad & Tobago. We are confident that our specific skill in mature field assets and marginal resources will secure long-lasting production from the Angostura asset, while prioritizing the safety of our people and environmental sustainability.

“We are pleased to welcome our new colleagues to the Perenco family and would like to recognize all the players who contributed towards the success of this acquisition. I would like to thank the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and all the people at Perenco and Woodside who worked diligently to make the short transition period a success,” said Armel Simondin, Perenco CEO.