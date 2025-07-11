Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Floatel Lines Up Work for One of its Accommodation Vessels

Floatel Victory accomodation rig (Credit: Floatel International)
Floatel International has signed a Letter of intent for Floatel Victory accommodation vessel to provide Maintenance and Safety Unit (MSU) services offshore Brazil.

The MSU assignment is for three to four months. Option to extend the assignment after the firm period has been granted.

The start of operations is scheduled for the first quarter 2026.

“This Letter of Intent reinforces Floatel International’s strong presence in Brazil and highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality services to tier one operators,” Floatel said.

Built in 2013, the 123 meters long, 79 meters wide, Floatel Victory is a semi-submersible accommodation and construction support vessel which can accommodate 560 people in one and two-bed cabins.

The Floatel Victory features a 38-meter gangway for client personnel to transfer between the floatel and the host installation. The gangway features a telescopic capability of +/- 7.5 m allowing the vessel to remain connected in severe weather.

