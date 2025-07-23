Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

POSH Welcomes AHTS Vessel to its Fleet

(Credit: POSH)
(Credit: POSH)

PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH), an offshore marine solutions provider, has expanded its towage and installation fleet with the addition of a new anchor handling towing (AHT) vessel, POSH Courage.

This fleet enhancement strengthens POSH’s capacity to undertake larger or multiple towages, further boosting the company’s ability to execute concurrent tows and offering clients greater scheduling flexibility and operational scalability.

Built for demanding global offshore infrastructure projects, POSH Courage is equipped with a Dynamic Positioning Class 2 (DP2) system and delivers a bollard pull of 203 tonnes.

The vessel is suited for intercontinental floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) tows, deepwater mooring installations and complex rig moves, operating reliably even in challenging offshore environments.

“POSH Courage represents more than just fleet expansion. It enhances our ability to deliver timely, reliable and efficient offshore project solutions globally.

“With more vessels in play, we are well-positioned to support multiple projects simultaneously and meet the growing demands of the offshore energy industry,” said Eric Ng, Head of Offshore Projects, POSH.

The POSH Courage joins the company’s C Series fleet of anchor handling towing vessels designed for deepwater and intercontinental towage, mooring and hook-up operations.

This brings POSH’s global fleet to 45 vessels, further reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for complex marine projects worldwide.

Offshore Vessels Industry News Activity AHTS Maritime

Related Offshore News

© sculpies / Adobe Stock

Friede & Goldman Hires Contractor for Semi-Sub Rig...
Ventus Camillia CTV (Credit: Strategic Marine)

Strategic Marine-Built CTV Set for South Korea's Offshore...
(Credit: Cadeler)

Cadeler Adds Wind Keeper WTIV to Fleet, Locking in...
(Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord Installs All Monopiles for Sofia Offshore Wind...

Sponsored

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally ROV

Flexible, Affordable, Mission-Ready: Meet the Ally

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at Valhall Field in Southern North Sea (Video)

Aker BP Installs New Jacket at

Current News

TotalEnergies Starts Up Two Subsea Tie-Back Projects in Angola

TotalEnergies Starts Up Two Su

Dong Fang Offshore Orders Huisman Cable Lay System

Dong Fang Offshore Orders Huis

Expro Launches Advanced BRUTE Tool for Deepwater Wells

Expro Launches Advanced BRUTE

Lamprell Picks Ventherm’s Robotic Solution for Offshore Wind Transition Pieces

Lamprell Picks Ventherm’s Robo

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine