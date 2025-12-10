Solstad Scoops $25M in New CSV Contracts in Brazil and North Sea

Solstad Maritime (SOMA) has secured multiple new contracts for several construction support vessels, that will be employed in the North Sea and Brazil.

The contracts are for Normand Navigator, Normand Cutter, and Normand Jarstein CSVs.

The combined firm period of these project related contracts is approximately 175 days, with an additional 150 optional days.

The start of the contracts is scheduled for December 2025 and January 2026, with the combined gross value of the firm contracts is approximately $25 million.

The contracts for Normand Navigator and Normand Cutter include additional services such as ROV operations and survey activities connected to their projects in Brazil.

For Normand Jarstein, only limited additional services are to be delivered for its assignments in the North Sea.