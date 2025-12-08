Ocean Winds Hires Seaway7 for Offshore Wind Job in Poland

Seaway7, part of Subsea7, has secured a sizeable contract by Ocean Winds for the work on the BC-Wind offshore wind project in Poland.

Seaway7’s scope of work includes the transport and installation of 26 transition pieces and an offshore substation with offshore activity expected to commence in 2027.

The BC-Wind offshore site is located in the Baltic Sea, approximately 23 kilometers off the Polish coast, and will comprise 26 wind turbine generators.

When fully completed, BC-Wind will have a total capacity of up to 390 MW, supplying clean electricity to nearly half a million Polish households.

“We are looking forward to supporting Ocean Winds on the BC-Wind project and being able to continue contributing to the Polish offshore wind targets with our third contract award in this market,” said Stuart Fitzgerald, Seaway7’s CEO.