Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Jan De Nul’s Fleeming Jenkin CLV to Get Dedicated Training Simulator

Published

(Credit: Tree C)
(Credit: Tree C)

Tree C, a Dutch virtual and augmented reality specialist for the offshore and remote handling industry, has announced it will develop a training simulator for Fleeming Jenkin, described as the world’s largest cable laying vessel (CLV), owned by Jan De Nul.

The simulator is intended to allow inexperienced crew members to become familiar with onboard equipment, practice procedures and operate systems before deployment offshore.

It will feature an integrated control system designed to replicate the vessel’s onboard experience, combined with physics-based simulation to create a realistic training environment.

The project builds on Tree C’s previous development of a simulator for a fall pipe vessel and forms part of a broader collaboration with Jan De Nul.

Fleeming Jenkin is designed to install subsea cables for renewable energy projects. The vessel is 215 meters long and equipped with three cable carousels, with a total cable-carrying capacity of 28,000 tonnes.

It also features two fiber optic tanks and three 50-ton tensioners, can lay up to five cables simultaneously and is capable of operating in water depths of up to 3,000 meters.

Jan De Nul plans to expand the simulator platform in the future to include additional vessels, with the aim of establishing a flexible, long-term training system.

Offshore Education/Training Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Maritime Simulation Cable Layers CLV

Related Offshore News

© Jayk / Adobe Stock

Cydome Rolls Out Remote Cybersecurity Tool for Offshore...
GustoMSC NG-16000X WTIV (Credit: GustoMSC)

NOV’s GustoMSC to Design Korea’s Wind Turbine Installation...
(Credit: Cadeler)

Cadeler’s Nexra Lines Up O&M Campaign in Taiwan
(Credit: MacGregor)

MacGregor Nets AHC Subsea Crane for Floating Wind Farm...

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Current News

Martens en Van Oord Purchases Autonomous Survey Vessel From Demcon unmanned systems

Martens en Van Oord Purchases

Mubadala Hires SLB for Deepwater Drilling Services Offshore Indonesia

Mubadala Hires SLB for Deepwat

Cydome Rolls Out Remote Cybersecurity Tool for Offshore Wind Farms

Cydome Rolls Out Remote Cybers

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine