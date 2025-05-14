SLB Launches New Well Completions Tech to Boost Production

Global energy technology company SLB has launched Electris - a portfolio of digitally enabled electric well completions technologies that boost production and recovery while reducing the total cost of ownership of an asset.

Electris completions digitalize control of the entire productive area of the wellbore, providing real-time production intelligence across the reservoir.

This enables operators to predict, adapt and act with confidence in response to dynamic production conditions - improving reservoir management over the life of the well and accessing reserves that conventional systems leave behind.

“Electris completions take reservoir management to the next level - making it possible for operators to get more out of their assets with fewer requirements for costly well interventions.

“With much of the ‘easy’ oil already produced, operators are encountering more and more complex reservoirs. Electris completions can help shift the production economics in these reservoirs - resulting in higher recovery factors that maximize return on investment from the asset,” said Paul Sims, president, Production Systems.

There have been more than 100 installations of Electris completions technologies across five countries.

In Norway, Electris completions were deployed offshore to enhance oil production in an extended-reach well. The operator is using intelligence from the system to determine which zones are contributing to production to optimize oil output and minimize produced water.

Controlling water production with Electris completions has decreased the energy needed to lift and then pump treated water back into the reservoir, according to SLB.