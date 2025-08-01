Fugro to Deliver Offshore Surveys at Major Energy Fields in Middle East

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro has been selected to deliver extensive offshore and onshore surveys for multiple major energy field developments in the Middle East.

Fugro has recently been awarded multiple contracts to perform comprehensive offshore and onshore surveys in the United Arab Emirates, supporting two of the region’s largest long-term field development programs.

These projects mark a major milestone in Fugro’s continued contribution to the sustainable advancement of the Middle East’s energy sector.

Starting in August 2025, Fugro will deploy its advanced geophysical, geotechnical, uncrewed surface vessel (USV), and environmental expertise, as well as the innovative GroundIQ technology.

These will be complemented by cutting-edge engineering and geo-consulting services to support the strategic client’s Front End Engineering Design (FEED) process.

The scopes of work include surveys for pipelines, cables, artificial islands, and offshore structures.

Fugro’s integrated approach will deliver near real-time insights into ground conditions via its remote data management solutions, enabling the client to make timely, well-informed design decisions and realize significant capital expenditure savings across the development program.

“We are proud to support these landmark field developments with our full suite of site characterization and consulting services. Our local expertise, combined with Fugro’s global technology leadership, will help deliver safe, efficient, and sustainable outcomes for our client. These awards further strengthen our position as a trusted partner in the region’s energy sector,” said Annabelle Vos, Group Director Middle East & India at Fugro.