Teledyne’s Division Launches eXtreamer for Marine Seismic Surveys

(Credit: Teledyne Marine)
(Credit: Teledyne Marine)

Teledyne Geophysical Instruments, a division of Teledyne Marine, has introduced eXtreamer, a small form factor streamer engineered for high-resolution marine seismic surveys.

Developed in collaboration with Geometrics, eXtreamer provides a flexible system with specifications that can meet current and future UHR requirements.

The adaptable system is suitable for challenging deployments, including large-scale configurations and compact winch systems, offering more survey time and less downtime, and scalability options.

“eXtreamer is a great example of state-of-the-art engineering that provides true value and ROI. Everything leads to the clarity and precision of data and flexibility of operations that the industry has been looking for,” said Holli Sims, VP and GM of Teledyne Geophysical Instruments.

“We engineered it for exceptional durability and ultra-high resolution, empowering our clients to reduce survey time by acquiring HR and UHR (and even UUHR) data simultaneously with high fidelity,” added Bart Hoekstra, President of Geometrics.

