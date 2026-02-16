Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DOF Group ASA Awarded Contract in Argentina

Published

© DOF Group ASA
© DOF Group ASA

DOF Group ASA announced the award of a substantial contract for a project in Argentina. The project is scheduled for offshore operations across two campaigns in Q2 and Q3-Q4 of 2026 and will encompass mooring pre-lay, pipeline end manifold installation/construction management, tie-in spools installation, hook-up and pre-commissioning of two CALM buoys, and diving services. DOF will utilize Skandi Hera and Skandi Patagonia for the project with an expected combined duration of more than 250 days.

Preparations are underway, with DOF providing project management, engineering, construction management, logistics and offshore execution led by DOF’s North America subsea region.

DOF defines a Substantial contract as a contract with value between $25 and 50 million.

Offshore Industry News Activity Contract Argentina

Related Offshore News

Foating blue ammonia FPSO concept (Credit: Screenshot/Video by BW Offshore)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept...
(Credit: Tree C)

Jan De Nul’s Fleeming Jenkin CLV to Get Dedicated Training...
(Credit: SIT & Keng Photography)

SIT, Seatrium Launch Offshore and Marine Digital Learning...
Transocean Barents semi-sub rig (Credit: Transocean)

Transocean-Valaris Tie-Up to Create $17B Offshore Drilling...

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept (Video)

BW Offshore, McDermott Unveil

Current News

Trump Calls Out California, UK Energy Deal

Trump Calls Out California, UK

DOF Group ASA Awarded Contract in Argentina

DOF Group ASA Awarded Contract

Jifmar, Seavium Partner to Roll Out AI Across Offshore Fleet

Jifmar, Seavium Partner to Rol

DUG Hooks Multi-Client Seismic Reprocessing Survey off Malaysia

DUG Hooks Multi-Client Seismic

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine