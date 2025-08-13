NSTA Hosts Speakers and Demonstrations at Offshore Europe

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) is sending a selection of experts to take the stage at Offshore Europe 2025, leading sessions on a wide range of topics from electrification to spatial planning.

The event, which brings together upstream energy professionals from around the world, is an ideal opportunity for the NSTA to take part in important discussions about the future of the North Sea and reveal its latest work and thinking to an informed audience.

Chief Executive Stuart Payne will get the ball rolling in OE Conference Room 2A at 1.:15pm on the opening day of the Conference, Tuesday, September 2. He will be in conversation with Wood CEO Ken Gilmartin.

The following day at 11:30am in Conference Room 2B, Pauline Innes, NSTA Director of Supply Chain and Decommissioning, will moderate a panel discussing Driving the Energy Transitions: The Role of Oil and Gas in Our Sustainable Future.

On the same day at 2pm, Nick Richardson, Head of Exploration, will be speaking on a panel debating Carbon Capture and Storage - a Global Perspective.

And on Friday, September 5, at 11:30am Senior Policy Adviser, Stuart Walters, will take part in a panel discussion on Future Energy.

Away from the main Conference stage, the NSTA is running a menu of seminars to share news and thinking on a range of topics. Loraine Pace, NSTA Head of Performance, will be launching the annual Emissions Monitoring Report, and experts will speak on a range of subjects including electrification, using data to reach net zero, emissions reduction, decommissioning, hydrogen and new technologies and co-location.

A team from the NSTA will also be present on the main exhibition floor, demonstrating some of the organizations digital tools and answering questions.

Offshore Europe 2025 runs from September 2-5 at P&J Live in Aberdeen.