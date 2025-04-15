Brava Energia Connects Two More Wells to Atlanta FPSO

Brazilian oil and gas company Brava Energia has started production from two more wells at Atlanta field offshore Brazil, with the floating, production storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit now producing through four wells.

Both wells, 4H and 5H, which are currently undergoing testing and stabilization, have already produced through the Petrojarl I FPSO, which was used at the field before being replaced with the larger FPSO Atlanta.

With the connection of these wells, the FPSO Atlanta will now produce through four wells - 4H, 5H, 6H and 7H.

The company will now continue with the campaign to connect the last two wells that have already produced through the FPSO Petrojarl I - 2H and 3H - with completion scheduled for June 2025.

Brava Energia started production with the FPSO Atlanta in early 2025.

The FPSO has the capacity to produce up to 50 thousand barrels of oil per day, treat 140 thousand barrels of water per day and store up to 1.6 million barrels of oil.