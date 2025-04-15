Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Brava Energia Connects Two More Wells to Atlanta FPSO

FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Brava Energia)
FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Brava Energia)

Brazilian oil and gas company Brava Energia has started production from two more wells at Atlanta field offshore Brazil, with the floating, production storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit now producing through four wells.

Both wells, 4H and 5H, which are currently undergoing testing and stabilization, have already produced through the Petrojarl I FPSO, which was used at the field before being replaced with the larger FPSO Atlanta.

With the connection of these wells, the FPSO Atlanta will now produce through four wells - 4H, 5H, 6H and 7H.

The company will now continue with the campaign to connect the last two wells that have already produced through the FPSO Petrojarl I - 2H and 3H - with completion scheduled for June 2025.

Brava Energia started production with the FPSO Atlanta in early 2025.

The FPSO has the capacity to produce up to 50 thousand barrels of oil per day, treat 140 thousand barrels of water per day and store up to 1.6 million barrels of oil.

Industry News Activity Production South America Oil and Gas FPSOs

Related Offshore News

(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies Inks 15-Year LNG Supply Deal for Dominican...
FPSO Cidade de Vitória (Credit: Saipem)

BW Energy Takes FID for Golfinho Boost Project off Brazil

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

Pulling the Plug on Old Offshore Wells

Pulling the Plug on Old Offsho

Current News

Kuwait Launches Merger of State Oil Firms KNPC and KIPIC

Kuwait Launches Merger of Stat

Incat Crowther-Designed CTV Ready to Set Sail for Japanese Operator

Incat Crowther-Designed CTV Re

MHI, SBM to Study Application of CO2 Capture Modules for Petrobras’ FPSOs

MHI, SBM to Study Application

TotalEnergies Inks 15-Year LNG Supply Deal for Dominican Republic

TotalEnergies Inks 15-Year LNG

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine