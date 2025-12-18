Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
SBM Offshore Nets Lease Extensions for Angola FPSOs with ExxonMobil Unit

Published

© Igor Kardasov / Adobe Stock
© Igor Kardasov / Adobe Stock

SBM Offshore has signed a contract extension related to the lease and operation of floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units Mondo and Saxi Batuque with ExxonMobil’s Angolan subsidiary.

The extension secures ownership and operations by SBM Offshore until 2032 for the FPSOs in Block 15 offshore Angola, operated by Esso Exploration Angola (Block 15) Limited, with partners Azule Angola Limited, Azule Angola BV, Equinor Angola Block 15 A.S. and Sonangol E&P.

The agreement includes life-extension activities, for equipment replacement and refurbishment, to maintain high safety standards and ensure operational excellence throughout the contract term. The scope of work is expected to start in 2026.

The extension of the contract marks a recognition of SBM Offshore’s capability to manage complex offshore brownfield work as well as its capabilities in the operation and maintenance of deepwater assets, the company said.

“We are very pleased with the contract extension of FPSOs Mondo and Saxi Batuque. This allows us to maintain our structure and scale in Angola, and most importantly to provide job security to our teams.

“Through this extension, SBM Offshore will continue to generate value to the Angolan energy industry, as we have been for the last three decades. We remain committed to the continued safe and reliable operations through this extension period,” said Øivind Tangen, CEO of SBM Offshore.

